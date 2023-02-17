Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD) vs. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) and Remote Dynamics (OTCMKTS:RMTD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Remote Dynamics has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile $6.31 million 0.37 -$23.63 million ($1.68) -0.09 Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Remote Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Remote Dynamics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Siyata Mobile and Remote Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Remote Dynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Siyata Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 389.88%.

Profitability

This table compares Siyata Mobile and Remote Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile -232.65% -136.92% -81.45% Remote Dynamics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats Remote Dynamics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Remote Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Remote Dynamics, Inc. engages in the provision of automatic vehicle location and mobile resource management solutions. The company was founded on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.