HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives $171.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $175.33 on Friday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.84%.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.