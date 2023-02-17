Reviewing Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 30.38% 23.45% 2.02% Limestone Bancorp 27.50% 14.79% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 2.40 $109.00 million $856.03 8.38 Limestone Bancorp $66.69 million 2.61 $18.34 million $2.40 10.93

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Limestone Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.35%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limestone Bancorp pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Limestone Bancorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

