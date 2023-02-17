Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.67.

Several research firms have commented on SLOIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Soitec from €175.00 ($188.17) to €200.00 ($215.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Soitec in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Soitec from €190.00 ($204.30) to €170.00 ($182.80) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Soitec from €263.00 ($282.80) to €272.00 ($292.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Soitec in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Soitec Price Performance

SLOIY opened at $82.85 on Friday. Soitec has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

Soitec Company Profile

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

