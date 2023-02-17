Critical Analysis: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enovis and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Sientra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Valuation and Earnings

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.86%. Sientra has a consensus target price of $51.86, indicating a potential upside of 2,703.09%. Given Sientra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than Enovis.

This table compares Enovis and Sientra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.88 $71.66 million $0.48 131.17 Sientra $80.68 million 0.23 -$62.48 million ($10.90) -0.17

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sientra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78% Sientra -76.47% -381.27% -36.56%

Summary

Enovis beats Sientra on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc. operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System, consisting of a console and a handheld device which uses consumable single-use bioTips. The company was founded by Hani M. Zeini on August 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

