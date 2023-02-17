Reviewing Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI)

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) and Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avitar has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sanara MedTech and Avitar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.34%.

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Avitar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $24.14 million 14.90 -$7.92 million ($1.49) -29.09 Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avitar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Avitar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -30.33% -32.84% -25.56% Avitar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Avitar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells diagnostic test products. It manufactures and markets proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables fabricated for medical, diagnostics, dental and consumer use. It also sells its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, large medical supply companies, governmental agencies, and corporations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

