William Blair Weighs in on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst M. Smock forecasts that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $205.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.37. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 59.45%. Medpace’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2,058.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,138,000 after acquiring an additional 273,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Medpace by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 369,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 218,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $43,977,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

