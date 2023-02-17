Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.69 target price on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.48.
Trade Desk Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.07 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.