Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.69 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.48.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.07 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,153.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after acquiring an additional 263,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.