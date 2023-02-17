Truist Financial Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $260.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.57.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.6 %

RBC opened at $235.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.