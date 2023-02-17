Brokers Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CENTA. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.53.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

