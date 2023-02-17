Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.12.

Shares of GPN opened at $117.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

