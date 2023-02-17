Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $144.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 266.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.27%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $3,154,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

