Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Receives $76.76 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.96.

NET has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $3,695,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,285 shares of company stock worth $23,325,026 over the last three months. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

