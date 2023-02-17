Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $70.00

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE SEAS opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
