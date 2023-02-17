Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $269.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $256.09 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.98. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total value of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 701 shares of company stock worth $173,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after buying an additional 598,645 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 47,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

