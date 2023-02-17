Rezolute, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rezolute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Rezolute’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rezolute’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RZLT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Rezolute from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Rezolute Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rezolute

Shares of RZLT stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 107.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,052 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 48,299 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,403,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 209,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,908,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

(Get Rating)

Rezolute, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperinsulinism, AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin, and RZ402, which targets diabetic macular edema.

