Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT at $71.38

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ITCI stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $66.00.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
