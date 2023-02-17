Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $128.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

KMB stock opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.87. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

