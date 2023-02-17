Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives $128.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $126.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.87. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.