Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Boosted by HC Wainwright

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for MEI Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MEI Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%.
MEI Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of MEIP opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.97. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma Company Profile
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
