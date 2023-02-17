AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $25.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 488,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $881.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

