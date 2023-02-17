Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Target Price at C$38.56

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.56.

POU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

TSE POU opened at C$30.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.84. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

In related news, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total transaction of C$69,638.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$739,558. Also, Director James Geral Bell sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.57, for a total value of C$69,638.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at C$947,394.87. Insiders have purchased 1,800 shares of company stock worth $51,572 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

