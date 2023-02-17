Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $306.05

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.05.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $202.80 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.84 and its 200-day moving average is $277.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,913,528.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $45,218,092. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

