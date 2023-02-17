Analysts Set GSK plc (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,541.11

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,495 ($18.15).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,730 ($21.00) price target on GSK in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.82) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.12) price target on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.60) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,455 ($17.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £59.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,334.86. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($27.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,439.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,414.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,417 ($17.20) per share, with a total value of £29,757 ($36,121.63). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,417 ($17.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,757 ($36,121.63). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.05), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($515,811.02). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,059.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

