Brokerages Set Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) PT at $23.00

Shares of Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Idorsia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Idorsia from CHF 17 to CHF 15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Idorsia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Idorsia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDRSF opened at $12.50 on Friday. Idorsia has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

Idorsia Company Profile

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

