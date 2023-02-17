Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives $68.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on AUY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 703,658 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,995,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,590 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

