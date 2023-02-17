Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives $25.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $18.79 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,284 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 449,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,278,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 377,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.