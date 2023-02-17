Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

