Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.57.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE MDNA opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$0.54 and a 52 week high of C$2.38.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

