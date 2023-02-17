Brokerages Set Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target at $96.00

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTGY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.24. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

