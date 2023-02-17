Reviewing FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of FirstService shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FirstService and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService 0 3 1 0 2.25 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

FirstService currently has a consensus target price of $154.75, indicating a potential upside of 8.98%. LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than FirstService.

This table compares FirstService and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService 3.23% 17.24% 5.72% LuxUrban Hotels -1.95% -46.62% 6.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FirstService and LuxUrban Hotels’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService $3.75 billion 1.68 $121.07 million $2.73 52.01 LuxUrban Hotels $21.38 million 3.41 -$2.23 million N/A N/A

FirstService has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Summary

FirstService beats LuxUrban Hotels on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

