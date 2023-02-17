Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$161.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$150.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

TSE:WCN opened at C$183.35 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$148.05 and a 12 month high of C$196.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$179.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$182.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The firm has a market cap of C$47.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.14.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

