ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) vs. Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Critical Analysis

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality 4.55% 31.71% 8.77% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ONE Group Hospitality and Yoshiharu Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 0 1 2 0 2.67 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given ONE Group Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ONE Group Hospitality is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

39.9% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and Yoshiharu Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $277.18 million 1.05 $31.35 million $0.42 21.55 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.91 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

ONE Group Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license. The Kona Grill segment includes the results of operations of Kona Grill restaurant location. The ONE Hospitality segment is comprised of the management, license and incentive fee revenue and results of operations generated from its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Bagatelle, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related gains and losses, pre-opening expenses, lease termination expenses, transaction costs, and other income and expenses. The company was founded by Jonathan Segal on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

