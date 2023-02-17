Contrasting BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

BancFirst has a consensus target price of $94.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and BancFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.20 $5.09 million $1.59 7.00 BancFirst $557.42 million 5.25 $193.10 million $5.77 15.42

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 14.57% 10.15% 0.62% BancFirst 32.00% 16.33% 1.54%

Summary

BancFirst beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate, commercial business, SBA, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit cards, money orders, traveler’s checks, and automatic teller machine services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions th

