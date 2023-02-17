Head-To-Head Review: Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Northeast Indiana Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $20.90 million 2.67 $6.55 million $5.46 8.37 Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.97 -$21.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.08%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 31.36% N/A N/A Provident Bancorp 25.77% N/A N/A

Summary

Northeast Indiana Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgage segment is involved in residential mortgage loans. The Commercial Mortgage segment is composed of cash flow loans and loans secured by real estate. The Construction and Land Development segment consists of loans based on estimates of costs and value associated with a complete project. The Commercial and Industrial segment covers identified cash flows and underlying collateral of the borrowers. The Consumer segment provides consumer personal loans which are secured by consumer personal assets, such as automobiles or recreational vehicles. The company was founded on March 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Huntington, IN.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

