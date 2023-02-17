Analyzing Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) and International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Distributions Services has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Salzgitter and International Distributions Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $11.56 billion 0.18 $687.50 million N/A N/A International Distributions Services $17.37 billion 0.15 $835.87 million N/A N/A

Dividends

International Distributions Services has higher revenue and earnings than Salzgitter.

Salzgitter pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Salzgitter and International Distributions Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 1 7 0 0 1.88 International Distributions Services 3 5 1 0 1.78

Salzgitter presently has a consensus price target of $30.60, suggesting a potential upside of 684.62%. Given Salzgitter’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salzgitter is more favorable than International Distributions Services.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and International Distributions Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter 9.19% 29.09% 10.67% International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Salzgitter beats International Distributions Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products. The Mannesmann segment comprises of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision tubes, and stainless steel tubes. The Trading segment focuses on tightly-knit European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide that ensure that the Salzgitter Group’s products and services are marketed efficiently. The Technology segment consists of filling and packing technology segment, including special machinery engineering for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company was founded on September 6, 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

