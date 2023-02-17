Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,773,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 4,454,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,301.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.10.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (MHSDF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.