Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,773,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 4,454,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,301.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Stories

