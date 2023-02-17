Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 963,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $5.88 on Friday. Megaport has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Megaport in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

