MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 538.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered MedPeer,Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

MedPeer,Inc. Stock Performance

MDPEF opened at $11.05 on Friday. MedPeer,Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

