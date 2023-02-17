Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $120.87, but opened at $130.00. Airbnb shares last traded at $134.97, with a volume of 8,684,357 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at $32,117,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,636 shares of company stock valued at $30,318,596. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

