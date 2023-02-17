Brokerages Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $4.38

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of CS opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

