Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Expands By 5.4%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,008,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 957,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

MAPIF stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.74. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

