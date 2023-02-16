Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hershey by 93.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $3,422,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,396. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.23.

HSY opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.56. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.