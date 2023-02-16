Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Realty Income by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

