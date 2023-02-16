Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 21,375 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $193.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.56 and a 200-day moving average of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

