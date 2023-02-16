Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $361,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,463,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,102,000 after purchasing an additional 94,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TT opened at $187.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $188.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

