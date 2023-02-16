Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $778,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,980.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,758 shares of company stock valued at $32,405,068. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $272.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

