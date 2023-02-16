Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Lifted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 151.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177,023 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $245,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,552 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 208,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after buying an additional 173,716 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 191.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.31, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

