Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $273,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Leidos by 748.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $3,525,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,417,632.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $83.78 and a one year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

