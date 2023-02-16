Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,382,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,768,000 after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,048,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,834,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.