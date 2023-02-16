Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 36,558 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %
Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
