Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 36,558 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.2 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.